Curbside Touch-ups: Tampa Bay area salon still managing to serve clients amid lock down

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Businesses across the Tampa Bay area continue to adapt to the coronavirus lockdowns in creative ways.

J. Joseph Salon has been closed for six weeks, but the business that originally opened in 2007 is still managing to serve clients.

According to salon owner Roy Naccour, the award-winning salon with locations in Tampa, Land O’ Lakes, Lutz and a fourth location planned for Odessa, says his business will now offer Curbside Touch-up Kits.

“A lot of guests need their hair done,” Naccour said. “They need to take care of themselves. So, we decided to help our community by providing our guest a little bit of color that will take care of their hairline and their part.”

Customers are encouraged to send a photo of their hair to the salon. A stylist will then mix a custom color that will best cover their roots and hairline. The salon will also provide an applicator brush and detailed application instructions, allowing clients to touch-up their style from the comfort and safety of their own home.





“It’s going to get them by until we are able to return to work and provide them with a full color and highlight and the services that they usually get,” Naccour said. “We are only offering this for brunettes to darker hair because it is harder to actually do these kinds of services especially yourself, if you have blonde hair.”

Naccour tells WFLA.com that customers will be able to pick up their order outside of the salon. A stylist will hand-deliver the purchase to the customer, while wearing a masks and gloves.

“We have number one and foremost our staff and guest safety in mind,” he said.

Touch-up Kits cost around $30 but Naccour claims the results are priceless.

“I had one guest call me and said ‘Roy, I am going to plan a candle light dinner for my husband tonight, put the kids to sleep, watch movies,” he said. “So, we believe you hair is your number one accessory, it’s important to a lot of people, it makes you feel good.”

J. Joseph Salon currently has a staff of 70 stylists. Naccour hopes to reopen their doors next week.

“The State of Florida just announced Phase 1, so we are hoping sometimes next week but we are keeping an eye on everything,” Naccour said. “Even if we do reopen, it will be with social distancing as much as possible. We will operate at 50% or 25% and things of that nature to make sure we are protecting the community.”

For more information on J. Joseph Salon’s Curbside Touch-up Kits, visit their website or Facebook page.

