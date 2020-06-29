Cuomo says Trump should wear mask and require them in public

FILE – U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a March 24 briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov Andrew Cuomo from his March 27, 2020 briefing in New York City. (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on President Donald Trump to wear a mask and issue an executive order requiring mask-wearing in public.

“Let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order, and then let the president lead by example, and let the president put a mask on it. Because we know it works, we’ve proven that it works in the state of New York, and the president can still be New York tough and New York smart and united and disciplined and loving,” Cuomo said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult.

Trump has said mask-wearing was fine, but not for him. At Cuomo’s Monday briefing, the Democratic governor also said officials are reconsidering plans to allow indoor dining at New York City restaurants to avoid a rebound of coronavirus infections.

Cuomo noted that indoor dining has been “problematic” in other states.

Last week state officials in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have put a travel advisory in place for people coming from areas with high rates of coronavirus those states include Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.