Cuomo ‘considering’ two-week quarantine for people coming to NY from Florida

NEW YORK (NBC) – If you have plans to visit New York City, you may end up quarantined.

Florida has had a mandatory quarantine in place since May directing anyone coming to Florida from “areas with substantial community spread” to self-isolate for 14 days specifically naming the New York tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo says he could enact mandatory quarantines for Floridians as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

“I’m considering it now. In some ways, you want to talk about a full 180, for those people who don’t remember back to day one.. Florida and other states imposed a quarantine on New Yorkers. If you went to Florida, you had to quarantine for two weeks because they were afraid that New Yorkers were bringing the virus. Fast forward 100 days now we’re afraid they’re bringing the virus to our state. This is a tale of two cities, two countries, who would believe this 180 turn around? I haven’t made a decision yet but I have had experts advise me of that, it is a real concern. You’re right, it could happen and it’s something I am considering.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

