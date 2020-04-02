Cruise ship with sick passengers, sister ship will be allowed to dock in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WESH)—Two cruise ships with dozens of sick passengers on board off Florida’s coast have received a conditional approval to dock.

The two ill-fated cruise ships are awaiting word about when the vessels will be allowed to dock at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades after a conditional agreement was reached between officials in South Florida and Carnival Cruise Line.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine tweeted that a final document would be released Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

