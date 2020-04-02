Cruise ship with sick passengers, sister ship will be allowed to dock in Florida

Coronavirus

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WESH)—Two cruise ships with dozens of sick passengers on board off Florida’s coast have received a conditional approval to dock.

The two ill-fated cruise ships are awaiting word about when the vessels will be allowed to dock at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades after a conditional agreement was reached between officials in South Florida and Carnival Cruise Line.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine tweeted that a final document would be released Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

