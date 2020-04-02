FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WESH)—Two cruise ships with dozens of sick passengers on board off Florida’s coast have received a conditional approval to dock.
The two ill-fated cruise ships are awaiting word about when the vessels will be allowed to dock at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades after a conditional agreement was reached between officials in South Florida and Carnival Cruise Line.
Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine tweeted that a final document would be released Thursday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Rays, Rowdies donate 1 million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay; will match donations
- Florida residents pressure Georgia State Senator with coronavirus to go back home to quarantine
- Cruise ship with sick passengers, sister ship will be allowed to dock in Florida
- 125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne
- DiCaprio, others launch $12M coronavirus relief food fund