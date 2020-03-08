Cruise ship kept from docking in Florida until employees are tested for coronavirus: report

A passenger stands on the balcony of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Japan on Saturday reported three more cases of the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess for a total of 64. There are 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess who must remain on board for 14 days. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fearing that two crew members may have been exposed to the coronavirus on another trip, a cruise ship has been prevented from docking in South Florida.

A passenger aboard the Regal Princess told NBC 6 South Florida they were supposed to dock at Port Everglades around 7 a.m. Unfortunately, the passengers received a letter from the Centers for Disease Control saying two of the ship’s crew members were previously aboard the Grand Princess and may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Grand Princess remains docked off the coast of California with over 20 cases of the virus confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reportedly bringing testing kits on to the ship for the two employees before passengers are let off.

This story will be updated.

