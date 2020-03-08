Cruise ship kept from docking in Florida until employees are tested for coronavirus: report

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A passenger stands on the balcony of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Japan on Saturday reported three more cases of the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess for a total of 64. There are 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess who must remain on board for 14 days. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fearing that two crew members may have been exposed to the coronavirus on another trip, a cruise ship has been prevented from docking in South Florida.

A passenger aboard the Regal Princess told NBC 6 South Florida they were supposed to dock at Port Everglades around 7 a.m. Unfortunately, the passengers received a letter from the Centers for Disease Control saying two of the ship’s crew members were previously aboard the Grand Princess and may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Grand Princess remains docked off the coast of California with over 20 cases of the virus confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reportedly bringing testing kits on to the ship for the two employees before passengers are let off.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say"

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss