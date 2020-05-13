Cruise bookings jump 600% after Carnival announces plans to resume sailings

PORT CANAVERAL, UNITED STATES: Cruise ships Disney’s Wonder (L) and Carnival’s Fantasy (R) head for sea 02 September, 2004, from Port Canaveral, Florida, ahead of approaching catagory 4 Hurricane Frances that is predicted to make landfall somewhere along Florida’s East Central coast early Saturday. AFP PHOTO/ Bruce WEAVER (Photo credit should read BRUCE WEAVER/AFP via Getty Images)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH)—Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this month that it plans to resume sailings this summer, and it appears there will be plenty of people ready to head to sea.

On May 4, Carnival announced it will begin to phase-in cruises starting Aug. 1 with eight of its ships leaving from Port Canaveral, Miami and Galveston.

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, said that on the day of Carnival’s announcement, bookings shot up 600% compared to the same date last year.

The combined sales for three days after the announcement represented a 200% increase vs the same date range in May 4 – May 6, 2019 – when folks traveled without fear of the novel coronavirus, Cruise Planners said.

The company said the increase in bookings is specific to the performance of Cruise Planners network of 2,500 travel advisors during the period and should not be considered indicative of sales performance for Carnival Cruise Line overall.

Carnival said resuming sailings in August is contingent on guidance from the CDC.

The CDC issued a no sail order in mid-March and then extended it in April.

The CDC said Tuesday that is closely monitoring the situation on cruise ships and reviewing the cruise lines’ plans to prevent, detect, contain, and respond to COVID-19 during the no sail period.

LATEST STORIES: