Crowd causes Green Lemon to close early on Cinco De Mayo

TAMPA (WFLA) – Cinco De Mayo was short and sweet as people flocked to celebrate at a Tampa restaurant.

The Green Lemon in Tampa had to shut their doors before 7:30 p.m. due to the mass influx of people who came to celebrate.

In a Instagram post, Green Lemon apologized and thought closing was the best decision in order to follow COVID-19 precautions.

