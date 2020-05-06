Crowd causes Green Lemon to close early on Cinco De Mayo

TAMPA (WFLA) – Cinco De Mayo was short and sweet as people flocked to celebrate at a Tampa restaurant.
The Green Lemon in Tampa had to shut their doors before 7:30 p.m. due to the mass influx of people who came to celebrate.
In a Instagram post, Green Lemon apologized and thought closing was the best decision in order to follow COVID-19 precautions.
