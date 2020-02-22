Congressman Crist calls for Florida Surgeon General to release information on Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Congressman Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg) is calling for the Florida Surgeon General to come forward with any information on possible Coronavirus cases in Florida.

In a letter sent to Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, Crist says the Florida Surgeon General should provide full transparency in order to keep Floridians safe.

“With new information coming out every day, my constituents are concerned about what the virus could mean for them and their families and what the state of Florida is doing to keep them safe. They want to be informed and engaged, not left in the dark like what they are seeing out of China. By concealing early information about the disease, the Chinese government enabled its spread – along with the spread of fear and misinformation. To avoid a repeat of that in Florida, transparency is key. While state statute does allow the Department of Health to withhold medical information to protect patient privacy, that statute also makes allowances in cases of contagious diseases that pose a clear threat to public health. Given the alarming contagion and death rates coming out of China and around the world, it is clear that information regarding the location, demographics, and circumstances around potential Coronavirus transmission falls into this exception and should be disclosed for the sake of public safety, as was done during the Zika virus outbreak in 2017. Anything less than full transparency puts all Floridians at risk, especially children, expectant mothers, senior citizens, and those with compromised immune systems.” Our number one job is protecting our fellow Floridians. I am asking that the Florida Department of Health release all information on cases of potential Coronavirus transmission to the public so families and communities can be knowledgeable and responsible. Only with full transparency can we hope to control the spread of this novel coronavirus and, ultimately, eliminate it. I hope the Florida Department of Health will take this sound step to keep us safe. Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg)

Americans have already invested almost $700 million into #coronavirus research. That’s why I joined 40+ of my colleagues calling on Trump Admin. to make sure folks have access to a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment that’s affordable & accessible for all! pic.twitter.com/QitP0Q9PJt — Rep. Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) February 20, 2020

The message from Crist comes following The University of Tampa canceling an upcoming study abroad trip to China.

“We would never put our students at risk. Looking at the situation in China with the CDC warning, travel warnings, flight cancellations, it just was not feasible to take students there,” Professor Kristen Foltz said.

The University of Tampa’s study abroad program will now travel to Singapore in May.

