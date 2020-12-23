COVID vaccines arrive for first responders in some Tampa Bay counties, others still waiting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For a number of firefighters and paramedics in Tampa Bay, today is the day they have been waiting months for. The day they were able to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Clearwater Fire Division Chief for Health and Safety John Klinefelter was one of the first.

“I still feel, I feel fine,” said Klinefelter. “Other than a little bit of tenderness at the injection site, which is to be expected.”

Pinellas County started administering the vaccines today. The county had enough to spare to send some down to Manatee County for first responders there. Pasco Fire Rescue spokesman Corey Dierdorff says about 100 firefighters and first responders got their vaccinations.

“So we received 200 doses from the Pinellas County Department of Health,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur who was one of the first in Bradenton to receive his shot. “We obviously took the shots first to show everybody that we think and believe that the data is there. It’s very safe to take.”

Klinefelter says when firefighters and paramedics respond to calls specifically to deal with COVID patients, they wear extra protection. It’s the other calls that could be the most dangerous.

“The car accidents, the fire alarms, the structure fires where we don’t have that enhanced PPE,” said Klinefelter, who calls the vaccine an extra layer of protection. “It’s one more layer to protect us. Not only when we’re at work, but also while we are off duty and at home when we don’t have the same PPE to protect us.”

“With it being a long year and everything we’ve been through with COVID-19, this is a bright spot. We’ve been looking forward to this,” Saur agreed.

8 On Your Side checked with other Tampa Bay counties. Hillsborough County has 100 doses for first responders and should have a few hundred more next week.

Hernando County is expecting vaccines for first responders in mid to late January while Sarasota and Polk Counties are still waiting on word from the state as to when their vaccines will arrive.