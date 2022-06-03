A top White House official said the timeline hinges on approval by the FDA and the CDC.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Covid vaccinations for the youngest children could begin as early as June 21 if the shots are cleared by federal regulators, White House Covid coordinator Ashish Jha said Thursday.

“We expect that vaccinations will begin in earnest as early as Tuesday, June 21, and really roll out throughout that week,” Jha told reporters at a White House briefing on the status of vaccination efforts.

Food and Drug Administration advisers are scheduled to discuss vaccinations for kids 6 months to 4 years old during a June 14-15 meeting, and the White House expects the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make their recommendations soon after, Jha said. Vaccines would start arriving at health care facilities the following weekend if they are approved, he added.

Parents have been anxiously awaiting Covid vaccines for young kids — children under 5 are the only ones unable to get shots at this time. The White House had been expecting to start vaccinating the youngest age group as early as February, but the timeline was pushed back after Pfizer said two doses didn’t generate a strong enough immune response in a trial of children under 5.

