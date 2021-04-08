COVID-19 vaccine Q&A: Expert answers frequently-asked vaccine questions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All adults and even some teenagers are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida as of Monday, April 5, but some questions and hesitancy surrounding the vaccine remain both in the state and throughout the country.

According to the latest daily report from the Florida Department of Health, more than 6 million people in the Sunshine State have been vaccinated. The data, released April 7, shows a total of 6,630,107 people have been vaccinated. Of those, 2,715,857 have received a first dose while 3,914,250 have been fully vaccinated with either a one-dose or two-dose series.

8 On Your Side has seen your questions and concerns about the vaccine and wants to help you sort through what’s fact and what’s fiction. Dr. Charlie Sand joined 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi and WFLA Now Anchor J.B. Biunno on Thursday to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions. You can watch a replay of the live stream above.