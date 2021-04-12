COVID survivors report symptoms of ‘Brain Fog’ months after having COVID

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the COVID crisis continues, more and more patients are reporting symptoms of a phenomenon known as ‘Brain Fog.’

After testing positive for the virus, patients say they feel anxious for months, and many have problems with short-term memory.

An expert from Tampa General Hospital says these symptoms of ‘Brain Fog’ are real, and they’re prevalent.

The condition has been reported by so many patients that doctors are now studying how it happens and why.

If you’ve had COVID-19 or know someone who had it, you may have heard the term Brain Fog where people have problems remembering the most basic things. Sometimes they are unable to complete sequences, such as running errands.

They have mood swings, they feel anxious, nervous and are frequently tired.

“It looks like there’s this brain fog reported from patients generally involving short-term memory loss and difficulty concentrating, and then the difficulty in sequencing things. People have problems planning, organization. that kind of thing,” Dr. Michael Schoenberg said.

It turns out, these are common symptoms post-COVID.

Dr. Michael Schoenberg is a licensed psychologist and the Chief of Neuropsychology at the University of South Florida. He says Brain Fog is definitely real and not just your imagination.

A recent study in the journal of the American Medical Association found that 30-percent of participants who had COVID-19 reported symptoms for up to nine months.

“There are long term effects that include loss of taste and smell,” said Dr. Schoenberg.

So, when should you seek medical attention?

Dr. Schoenberg advised that if the symptoms are severe enough to interfere with your work and home life, you should see your doctor because there are treatments available.