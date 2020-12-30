TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coronavirus vaccines have arrived in the Sunshine State, and many Floridians are trying to figure out when they will be able to get vaccinated.

Some Tampa Bay counties have already started vaccinating eligible residents, while others are still working to put a plan in place. Here’s what we know about vaccine distribution in each county:

Citrus County

Citrus County’s health department announced Wednesday it would start vaccinating those 65 and older on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9.

The vaccines will be offered at two drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. The clinics will both be held at the Central Ridge District Park, located at 6905 North Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills.

“Individuals should expect a wait and plan to remain in their vehicles the entire time,” the county said in a news release.

The county said only the Moderna vaccine will be given at this time. The vaccines will be provided at no cost.

Anyone who wants to get vaccinated will have to provide a valid ID. They will also need to plan on being in Citrus County for their second dose of the vaccine 28 days after their first shot.

Hardee County

Hardee County has not made any information available to the public about the coronavirus vaccine or distribution plans. 8 On Your Side has reached out to the county health department for information.

Hernando County

The Department of Health in Hernando County announced Wednesday it would start offering COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older starting Jan. 4. The department warned that the vaccine supply is limited and shots will be offered by appointment only.

You can make an appointment by calling (352) 540-6800 and selecting option one. The health department said you can leave a message due to the expected high call volume.

Residents will receive the Moderna vaccine, and there will be no cost for shots offered by the health department. Anyone getting the vaccine will have to sign a consent form and will be given a reminder card for their second dose.

Highlands County

The Highlands County Board of Commissioners said Tuesday that vaccinations were still being given to front-line workers in hospitals.

Once that initial round of vaccines has completed, the county said it will set up sites for distribution. More information on dates, locations and times for eligible residents to get the vaccine will be made available later.

Hillsborough County

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County said Tuesday that it had not yet received its allocation of vaccines for those 65 and older.

The county confirmed on its website that the vaccine is not widely available in Hillsborough. County officials said they “expect to be able to accommodate appointments for the vaccine for priority groups the first part of January.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Florida Department of Health at (866) 779-6121 or COVID-19@FlHealth.Gov.

Manatee County

Manatee County started vaccinating individuals 65 and older on Wednesday. County officials announced earlier this week they had received about 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In order to get the vaccine, you must be 65 or older. You also have to be in Manatee County to get your second vaccine 28 days after you get the first shot.

Vaccinations are being given by appointment only. Appointments can be made online but, as of Wednesday, were full through Jan. 4. On the county website, officials said more dates and locations for appointments would be announced at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

The county will be administering vaccines at the Public Safety Center on Wednesday and Thursday before moving operations to Bennett Park from Jan. 1 through Jan. 4.

If you did get an appointment, or get one in the future, you will have to fill out a vaccine screening and consent form that you need to bring to your appointment along with a registration ticket and valid ID. If you can’t print your consent form, it will be provided at your appointment. If you can’t print your registration ticket, you should write your registration confirmation number down and bring that to your appointment.

Pasco County

According to the Department of Health in Pasco County website, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to seniors age 65 and older starting Dec. 31. Vaccines will be offered by appointment only.

While you don’t have to be a Pasco County resident to get the vaccine in Pasco, snowbirds must remain in the county for the second vaccine round that’s given 28 days after your first appointment.

Appointments to get the vaccine at the Sears on US-19 in Port Richey are available online.

The health department website says more locations will be announced when additional vaccine doses become available.

If you sign up for an appointment, you must download and complete a vaccine screening and consent form. You will have to bring that form with you to your appointment along with a confirmation number and a valid ID. If you can’t print your consent form, it will be provided at your appointment. If you can’t print your registration ticket, you should write your registration confirmation number down and bring that to your appointment.

Pinellas County

Health officials in Pinellas County announced Wednesday vaccines will be available to residents 65 and older starting next week. Residents will be able to reserve an appointment starting Jan. 4. The actual distribution of vaccines will begin on Jan. 5.

County health officials said information on how to reserve a time at a designated vaccination location will be announced soon.

Polk County

The Department of Health in Polk County said Wednesday officials are still working as quickly as possible to develop a vaccine distribution plan that meets the requirements of an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“At this time, a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine has been received by select County Health Departments,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “As more doses become available, we will be working with our community partners to notify the community when vaccine is available. More details will be provided on this process as it becomes available.”

Sarasota County

Sarasota County’s health department started vaccinating seniors 65 and older on Tuesday. County health officials announced it would distribute 150 COVID-19 vaccines by appointment Tuesday.

The county announced its next round of appointments on Wednesday. The second COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled to happen Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

County officials said 400 slots are available and appointments are required. Residents can start making appointments at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for Thursday’s clinic.

Thursday’s clinic will be held at the William L. Little Health and Human Services building located at 2200 Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota.

In order to get the vaccine in Sarasota County, you must be 65 or older or be a health care worker on the frontlines. You also have to be in Sarasota County to get your second vaccine dose 28 days after your first shot.

Before your vaccine appointment, you must download and complete a vaccine screening and consent form. You will have to bring that form with you to your appointment along with a confirmation number and a valid ID. If you can’t print your reservation ticket, you can show it on your cell phone.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as counties release more information on vaccines. Please check back for new information.