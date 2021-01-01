COVID-19 vaccines continue to slowly roll out in Tampa Bay

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Pasco County lined up at the Gulf View Square Mall before dawn to get the COVID vaccine. The vaccine is now available for people over the age of 65, but so far few doses are being given out.

Michael Beirne was among the lucky few to receive his first dose.

“Our kids are really excited and it’s going to be good to be able to go back and see the grandkids after having the shots,” said Beirne.

Hillsborough County will begin to give the vaccine to people over the age of 65 next week, but in a county of nearly 1.5 million people, only 1500 doses will be given.

Health officials say residents over the age of 65 will be able to get the vaccine, but they must have an appointment. A county official says anyone without an appointment will be turned away.

“Next week we will have 1500 doses available for the public anyone 65 years and older can make an appointment and based on the availability that we have is 1500 doses or 375 doses per site that we have available,” said Jay Rajyaguru with Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County will have four locations to distribute the vaccine.

The four vaccine distribution sites are:

University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563

Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626

Those looking to apply online can do so at hccovidshot.as.me beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. For residents without internet access, appointments also are available by calling 888-755-2822. The phone line will be open beginning Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.