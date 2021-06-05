COVID-19 vaccines available at some Hillsborough schools for students 12 and up next week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County school district has partnered with the local health department to help get children vaccinated against COVID-19 at several area schools next week.

Students ages 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine at clinics set up at seven schools in the area. A parent or guardian must be present. The vaccines are free, and no appointment is necessary.

The clinics will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 11 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Students will get their second dose on Thursday, July 1 or Friday, July 2.

The schools are:

Gaither High School, 16200 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Middleton High School, 4801 North 22nd Street, Tampa

Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Boulevard, Lithia

Robinson High School, 6311 S. Lois Avenue, Tampa

Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa

Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road, Dover

Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard Tampa

“We are grateful that the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County continues to prioritize the health and safety of our students. These vaccine clinics are an opportunity for interested families to protect their children against the effects of COVID-19. With just two and a half months until the start of a new school year, we want to assure our parents that we are here with resources and supports to provide a safe learning environment on all campuses,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

Several Robinson High School students gave testimonials to discuss the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The students are board members with the Teen Connect Youth Advisory Board through Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County. You can watch the video in the player above.