COVID-19 vaccine study to take place at Pasco research facility

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine is going to be taking place at a Pasco County research clinic.

Suncoast Clinical Research made the announcement today with the study scheduled to begin in January of 2021.

Jennifer Selk is one of the owners of the center.

“Very exciting. We’ve been trying for months to get a vaccine study because there is such demand in our community,” said Selk. “We’ve been gathering the names of patients. A lot of our staff worked from home when things first hit and we had them just reaching out to our database and identifying people who would be interested. So now we have hundreds of patients interested in participating. “

The center has been in business for 22-years and has been pairing up with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and local doctors to conduct such trials. The goal is to determine the safety and effectiveness of these investigational medications.

Selk says, with the vaccine being in its early stages, trials are not without risk.

“When a patient comes in and considers participating, they’ll be given an informed consent that will detail the known potential adverse events,” said Selk. “So they’ll at least go into the process fully informed about what to expect.”

If you’re interested in participating in the study, you can contact Suncoast Clinical Research at 1-727-849-4131 or visit their website.

