COVID-19 vaccine slowly becoming available for Hillsborough County residents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lagretta Lenker became one of the first people in Hillsborough County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine who isn’t a health care worker or in a long term care facilty.

“I have asthma and I have difficulty wearing my mask, so this will help enormously,” said Lenker.

She says the vaccine will help her return to a more normal life.

“I don’t think anything will change until I get the second dose and then, I certainly hope I’m going to see my family. I haven’t seen my grandchildren in about a year,” said Lenker who will need to get a second dose of the vaccine in three weeks before it’s considered effective.

She was just one of 18 people who were able to sign up and receive the vaccine at a Tampa General Hospital Medical Group facility.

A spokesperson for Tampa General Hospital says you don’t need to be a previous patient at their facility to receive the vaccine, but you do need to register through their website to get an appointment to receive the vaccine.

“Anyone interested can call 813-844-8410 for scheduling information. Existing TGMG patients can schedule their appointments through MyChart or go to TGMG.org to schedule online” said Karen Barrera with Tampa General Hospital.