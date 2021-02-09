COVID-19 vaccine coming to Publix stores in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee and Polk counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has expanded its vaccine partnership with Publix to include almost 600 stores statewide, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

The governor made the announcement at a Walmart Supercenter in Jacksonville Tuesday. He said 119 Walmarts in 34 counties will get 25,000 doses, and be ready to put shots in arms by the end of the week.

DeSantis said the state’s partnership with Publix had expanded to nearly 600 stores in 41 counties.

Publix’s website shows it’s now offering the vaccine in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, and Polk counties. The grocer had already begun administering vaccinations at stores in Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties. The vaccines are for those ages 65 and over.

Vaccine appointments will be available soon, and can be made via publix.com/covid-vaccine. Users must select Florida and then their county. Those wanting a spot will have to act fast. Appointments were gone in minutes when appointments became available last week.