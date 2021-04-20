COVID-19 vaccine and fertility: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Timing plays a critical role in embryo transfers and other forms of fertility treatments, and now medical experts say that when it comes to getting a vaccine while undergoing reproductive assistance, that too needs to be balanced for best results.

“It is safe, but you don’t want to have the effects of the COVID vaccine and be also getting pregnant,” said. Dr. John Swartzberg with UC Berkeley’s school of public health.

Dr. Schwartzberg says communication is key. It can be a stressful time, so you need to talk with your doctor/specialist about this.

The vaccine is also highlighting another women’s health issue – heavier menstrual cycles for those vaccinated.

“There have been no reports of menstrual cycle irregularities in terms of the studies. But when you look at what people are talking about on social media, there are thousands of women talking about some irregular menstruation after getting vaccinated.”

We are getting documentation about this on social media.

The CDC has released findings that nearly 80% of women have some type of side effect with the vaccine.

Fertility treatments and menstruation are just the latest issues facing women and COVID-19.