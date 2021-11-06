COVID-19 Vaccinations for kids 5 and up begin this weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Saturday parents can take a new proactive approach to keep their kids safer from covid-19.

Walgreens is among the first pharmacies to give kids across the country Pfizer’s newly-approved vaccine for children, beginning vaccinations for children Saturday.

The approved pediatric Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is a smaller dose than the one given to adults. The pediatric shot requires 2 doses 21 days apart.

The CDC said while children are less likely to get extremely sick from covid if they get the vaccine it will reduce their risk of symptoms and from going to the hospital.

While some parents are nervous and taking the wait-and-see approach, others said this day can’t come soon enough.

One mom, Rupa Friedhoff, said her 7-year-old daughter is ready to roll up her sleeve to get vaccinated.

“I’m very data-driven and that’s why I’m making this choice, and I really do hope that other parents are listening and making that same choice for their children,” Friedhoff said.

Vaccinations for kids begin this weekend at Walgreens, CVS, and Publix.