COVID-19 Vaccinations for kids 5 and up begin this weekend in Tampa Bay

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Saturday parents can take a new proactive approach to keep their kids safer from covid-19.

Walgreens is among the first pharmacies to give kids across the country Pfizer’s newly-approved vaccine for children, beginning vaccinations for children Saturday.

The approved pediatric Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is a smaller dose than the one given to adults. The pediatric shot requires 2 doses 21 days apart.

The CDC said while children are less likely to get extremely sick from covid if they get the vaccine it will reduce their risk of symptoms and from going to the hospital.

While some parents are nervous and taking the wait-and-see approach, others said this day can’t come soon enough.

One mom, Rupa Friedhoff, said her 7-year-old daughter is ready to roll up her sleeve to get vaccinated.

“I’m very data-driven and that’s why I’m making this choice, and I really do hope that other parents are listening and making that same choice for their children,” Friedhoff said.

Vaccinations for kids begin this weekend at Walgreens, CVS, and Publix.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss