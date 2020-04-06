COVID-19 testing: Tampa General Hospital announces options

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital is offering two ways for people to be screened and testing for coronavirus.
Patients can utilize TGH Virtual Care to talk directly to a board-certified physician who will ask screening questions to determine if testing is necessary.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 12,350 cases and 221 deaths
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
The charge is $49.
The TGH Virtual Care app works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The second option is TGH Urgent Care Powered By FastTrack.
Two locations are dedicated to screening and testing patients:
Carrollwood – 4505 Gunn Highway
Brandon – 799 W. Lumsden Road.
Residents can call 813925-1903 or make an online appointment to be screened over the phone and directed to a clinic location.
At the clinic locations, patients will be assessed and samples will be taken and sent to a commercial laboratory for testing.
The clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
COVID-19 testing may be recommended based on multiple factors, including symptoms, travel history and exposure to the virus.
