Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

COVID-19 testing: Tampa General Hospital announces options

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital is offering two ways for people to be screened and testing for coronavirus.

Patients can utilize TGH Virtual Care to talk directly to a board-certified physician who will ask screening questions to determine if testing is necessary.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 12,350 cases and 221 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

The charge is $49.

The TGH Virtual Care app works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The second option is TGH Urgent Care Powered By FastTrack.

Two locations are dedicated to screening and testing patients:
Carrollwood – 4505 Gunn Highway
Brandon – 799 W. Lumsden Road.

Residents can call 813925-1903 or make an online appointment to be screened over the phone and directed to a clinic location.

At the clinic locations, patients will be assessed and samples will be taken and sent to a commercial laboratory for testing.

The clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

COVID-19 testing may be recommended based on multiple factors, including symptoms, travel history and exposure to the virus.

