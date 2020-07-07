COVID-19 testing site to open at Mahaffey Theater parking garage on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg and its partners announced a new COVID-19 testing site will open at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater parking garage on Wednesday.

The site opens to the public at 11 a.m. and is located at 400 1st St S, St. Petersburg.

Partners including Pinellas County Government, State of Florida Emergency Management, Department of Health Pinellas, City of St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater.

No further information was immediately available.