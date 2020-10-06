COVID-19 testing site moving from Mahaffey Theater to Tropicana Field

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The drive-through and walk-up coronavirus testing site previously located in the parking garage of the Mahaffey Theater in Pinellas County is now moving to the parking lot of Tropicana Field.

The site will be open in parking lot 2 of the field Tuesdays-Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The lot is located on the west side of the stadium off 16th Street South.

The site remains free and residents do not need symptoms to be tested. Tests will be administered on a first come, first-served basis. Walk-up testing is available, though residents are still required to wear a mask and there is a limit of four people per car.

State-run antibody testing ended with the closure of the Mahaffey Theater site and will not be available at the Tropicana Field location.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: