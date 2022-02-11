COVID-19 testing site in Auburndale moves to new location

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is moving its free COVID-19 testing site from the Ariana Clubhouse to a new location.

The new site is at the Testing and Vaccination Center at 245 East Lake Avenue in Auburndale.

The site is being relocated due to the low demand for tests.

The site will open on Monday, Feb. 14 and operate Monday through Friday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

To schedule an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.