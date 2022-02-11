COVID-19 testing site in Auburndale moves to new location

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is moving its free COVID-19 testing site from the Ariana Clubhouse to a new location.

The new site is at the Testing and Vaccination Center at 245 East Lake Avenue in Auburndale.

The site is being relocated due to the low demand for tests.

The site will open on Monday, Feb. 14 and operate Monday through Friday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

To schedule an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss