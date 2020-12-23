COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field reaches Wednesday capacity

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Previously uploaded photo of the Tropicana Field testing site via WFLA)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field has reached capacity for the day on Wednesday.

Due to the amount of cars in line, the site stopped accepting additional vehicles for the day at 12:50 p.m.

8 On Your Side has a list of where Pinellas County residents can get tested for Christmas.

The Tropicana Field testing site will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss