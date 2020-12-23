COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field reaches Wednesday capacity

(Previously uploaded photo of the Tropicana Field testing site via WFLA)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field has reached capacity for the day on Wednesday.

Due to the amount of cars in line, the site stopped accepting additional vehicles for the day at 12:50 p.m.

8 On Your Side has a list of where Pinellas County residents can get tested for Christmas.

The Tropicana Field testing site will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.