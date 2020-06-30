COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field reaches capacity early for second consecutive day

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field closed early for the second consecutive day as the area continues to see a high demand for testing.

BayCare, which runs the site along with the county, says testing will resume Wednesday at 7 a.m. The site is open Monday through Thursday this week from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., but closed Friday. In subsequent weeks, it will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The location opened one week after BayCare closed its Pinellas drive-thru test collection site in the Carillon office complex in north St. Petersburg. The site, which had operated for 14 weeks, saw demand triple in one week, causing traffic problems for neighboring businesses and testing more than 700 in its last two days of operation.

Testing is first-come, first-served, while supplies last.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss