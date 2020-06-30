COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field reaches capacity early for second consecutive day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field closed early for the second consecutive day as the area continues to see a high demand for testing.

BayCare, which runs the site along with the county, says testing will resume Wednesday at 7 a.m. The site is open Monday through Thursday this week from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., but closed Friday. In subsequent weeks, it will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

#COVID-19 testing at Tropicana Field is closed for the day & resumes tomorrow at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies are exhausted. Enter site at corner of 16th Street S & 3rd Ave S. @StPetePD @StPeteFL @HealthyPinellas @PinellasCoNews pic.twitter.com/sgGhmN8QaH — BayCare (@BayCare) June 30, 2020

The location opened one week after BayCare closed its Pinellas drive-thru test collection site in the Carillon office complex in north St. Petersburg. The site, which had operated for 14 weeks, saw demand triple in one week, causing traffic problems for neighboring businesses and testing more than 700 in its last two days of operation.

Testing is first-come, first-served, while supplies last.

LATEST STORIES: