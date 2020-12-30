COVID-19 testing site at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium moving to different parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The coronavirus testing site set up at Raymond James Stadium will be moved to a different parking lot this weekend, Hillsborough County officials announced Wednesday.

The free public testing site, which has seen long lines and hours-long waits as residents seek to get tested, will move across Dale Mabry Highway to a new parking lot at the stadium while it’s closed for the New Year’s holiday.

The site at Raymond James will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon on New Year’s Eve. It will remain closed throughout the weekend so officials can relocate. The site will reopen at its new location on Monday, Jan. 4.

According to the county, the new drive-through site will be in Raymond James Stadium Parking Lot 12. That lot is located between Tampa Bay Boulevard and Columbus Drive, west of Dale Mabry. Those looking to get tested can enter the site from the north near the entrance to the Hillsborough Community College parking lot. The exit onto Columbus Drive is to the south of the site.

The county said digital message boards and other signs will be posted to help people find the new site at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway.

Regular non-holiday hours will resume after the site reopens at its new location next week, county officials said.

The site will be open Monday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then continue with its normal weekly schedule of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

County officials said entry lines may have to close early on days where demand is high and wait times are long. Appointments are not required because testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis.