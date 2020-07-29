COVID-19 testing site at Mahaffey Theater to suspend operations due to storm threat

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater parking garage will suspend operations this weekend due to the threat of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

The county announced Wednesday the site will suspend operations at 7 p.m. Thursday and will not open Friday or Saturday.

Testing at the Mahaffey Theater is anticipated to resume next week after the storm threat passes.

Residents can go online for updated hours of operation.

