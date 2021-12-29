COVID-19 testing location to open in Largo

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A new COVID-19 testing location is opening in Largo as cases and the demand for testing rise.

The no-cost, no-appointment testing site will open at 7150 11th Ave. in Largo on Dec. 30.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The location will be closed for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The site will operate jointly with the Center for Health Equity site in St. Petersburg, which offers testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Both rapid and PCR tests are offered at both locations. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the test.

Those without medical insurance will still be tested at no cost.

The test sites are operated by CDR Maguire, not the Florida Department of Health.

For more information on these sites, call 850-583-2419.