COVID-19 testing location to open in Largo

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A new COVID-19 testing location is opening in Largo as cases and the demand for testing rise.

The no-cost, no-appointment testing site will open at 7150 11th Ave. in Largo on Dec. 30.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The location will be closed for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The site will operate jointly with the Center for Health Equity site in St. Petersburg, which offers testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Both rapid and PCR tests are offered at both locations. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the test.

Those without medical insurance will still be tested at no cost.

The test sites are operated by CDR Maguire, not the Florida Department of Health.

For more information on these sites, call 850-583-2419.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss