COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said coronavirus, or COVID-19, testing is expected to begin at Raymond James Stadium and the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Sheriff Chronister said in a tweet that the sites are expected to open tomorrow.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 328 total cases of coronavirus, including 299 Florida residents and 29 non-Florida residents
- All bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down for 30 days to help stop spread of virus
- Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
- State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester
The sheriff is currently in an Emergency Policy Group meeting with other county leaders.
