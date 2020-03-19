COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said coronavirus, or COVID-19, testing is expected to begin at Raymond James Stadium and the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Sheriff Chronister said in a tweet that the sites are expected to open tomorrow.

The sheriff is currently in an Emergency Policy Group meeting with other county leaders.

Emergency Policy Group Meeting underway, Covid-19 state testing sites at @RJStadium and @FLStateFair are in the setup phase and expected to open tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SbMbjStXUD — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) March 19, 2020

