COVID-19 surge: Where are masks once again required in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Florida, counties, cities and other locations are once again requiring masks within their facilities.

8 On Your Side is keeping track of these locations in the area and will update this list as more information comes in to our newsroom.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is requiring masks to be worn inside all county buildings.

“The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County is on the rise again, and County officials are adjusting guidelines in accordance with their Administrative Directive to reduce transmission risk,” the county said in a press release.

Masks will be required indoors at county buildings, including libraries, recreation centers, and Frederick B. Karl County Center, the county said. Kids under five, as well as children with physical or intellectual disabilities are exempt from the face mask requirement.

City of Tampa

Effective Dec. 29, City of Tampa employees will be required to wear face coverings indoors in city facilities when moving about in common areas and when meeting or interacting with others.

City employees will also be required to wear face coverings in city vehicles when there is more than one person in the same vehicle.

Temple Terrace

Temple Terrace officials have decided to implement mask requirements yet again in city buildings.

These buildings include City Hall, Omar K. Lightfoot Center, the Temple Terrace Public Library and the Family Recreation Complex.

Other locations:

Universal Orlando Resort is once again requiring masks to be worn indoors by all guests and team members, regardless of vaccination status.

“Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit,” a statement from Universal Orlando read.