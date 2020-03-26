COVID-19: Sarasota bans social gatherings of 10 or more

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Sarasota has extended its declaration of a citywide public health emergency through April 3.

Social gatherings in groups of 10 or more are prohibited. Those who do not voluntarily comply will be issued a citation.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 2,355 cases and 28 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders

Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

Residents are strongly urged to stay home except for essential activities, such as shopping for necessary supplies, working, taking care of others or responsibly exercising outdoors.

Although city buildings are closed to the public, most city operations and services are still available.

The public is asked to conduct business with the city either online or by phone at 941-263-6000.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: