COVID-19 myths debunked, Tampa General Hospital doctor separates fact from fiction

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – 8 On your Side teamed up with Tampa General Hospital to separate fact from fiction when it comes to getting vaccinated.

There are many questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by three different companies – Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Learning the facts about the COVID-19 vaccines can help you make a good choice for you, your family and your community.

Here’s a look at some common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Can you pick the vaccine you want?

According to Dr. Jason Wilson from Tampa General Hospital, the answer is no. He says all three vaccines are safe and effective. He advises getting one when you’re eligible.

“They are all promising vaccines, go get the vaccine you’re able to go get when you can go get it,” said Dr. Wilson.

Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine when I’m eligible?

Dr. Wilson says this is one of the most popular questions people ask about the vaccine.

“What we do know, we’re not going to get sick or hospitalized when we do get this vaccine. What we also know is that the more people who get these vaccines, we can loosen the restrictions,” Dr. Wilson told 8 On Your Side.

What if you’ve already had COVID-19, should you still get the vaccine?

According to Dr. Wilson, “The recommendations for people who have had COVID are still to get the vaccine.”

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe even though it was quickly rolled out?

Dr. Wilson says it is and suggests people do not delay in getting the shot.

“The vaccines were made very quickly and they were made very safely,” he explained. “We have three vaccines that did not exist a year ago, that are out there available to you right now and that concerns people, because maybe they weren’t done safely, maybe I’m a guinea pig. Those vaccines went through all the protocol that any study would do.”

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women to take?

According to both Dr. Wilson and the American College of Gynecology, the guidelines show that pregnant women should be offered the vaccine

“From the way the vaccine works, we don’t see any reason why it would cause any harm, but we do know COVID can cause harm, especially in pregnant women,” said Dr. Wilson.

If you receive the vaccine should you still wear a mask?

Dr. Wilson says yes, since many people have yet to receive the vaccine and many are often asymptomatic. Once more people get the shot, he says, restrictions will be eventually be lifted.