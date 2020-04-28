COVID-19: Hillsborough County extends closures through May 15

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has made the decision to extend all existing closures amid the coronavirus pandemic through May 15, it was announced Tuesday.
In a statement, the county said it remains under a local state of emergency.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths
- Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
“As part of continued mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus and in anticipation of upcoming announcements from the State of Florida regarding plans for a gradual reopening of the state, Hillsborough County government will be extending all existing closures through Friday, May 15, 2020,” the statement reads.
The extension of closures allows the county time to ensure its operations and services align to executive orders issued by Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to speak on Wednesday.
Meetings will continue to be held virtually moving forward, including Board of County Commission meetings, public hearings, workshops and Emergency Police Group meetings.
