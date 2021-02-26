LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

COVID-19 heartbreak: 11-year-old finds parents dead

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KSDK/NBC News)  – Police say a Missouri couple found dead in their bed by their 11-year-old daughter appear to have died from COVID-19.

The young girl called for help after finding her mother and father unresponsive in their bed in their Mehlville home last Thursday.

“It’s really a terrible, tragic thing,” says neighbor Chuck Duy. “Supposedly she had gone to the hospital. They thought she had a stroke, but I guess it was due to COVID.”

Duy said he spoke with a family member of the south St. Louis County couple.

“She tested positive, but they sent her home and then her husband meanwhile was home with a positive test for COVID, so they both were quarantined downstairs in their bedroom in their basement,” added Duy.

“To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it’s really tragic. Last year at Christmas time they came down to our door and gave us cookies. They were just the nicest people. We are praying for the girl and their family,” said Duy.

Neighbors say the family moved into the neighborhood last August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss