COVID-19 heartbreak: 11-year-old finds parents dead

ST. LOUIS (KSDK/NBC News) – Police say a Missouri couple found dead in their bed by their 11-year-old daughter appear to have died from COVID-19.

The young girl called for help after finding her mother and father unresponsive in their bed in their Mehlville home last Thursday.

“It’s really a terrible, tragic thing,” says neighbor Chuck Duy. “Supposedly she had gone to the hospital. They thought she had a stroke, but I guess it was due to COVID.”

Duy said he spoke with a family member of the south St. Louis County couple.

“She tested positive, but they sent her home and then her husband meanwhile was home with a positive test for COVID, so they both were quarantined downstairs in their bedroom in their basement,” added Duy.

“To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it’s really tragic. Last year at Christmas time they came down to our door and gave us cookies. They were just the nicest people. We are praying for the girl and their family,” said Duy.

Neighbors say the family moved into the neighborhood last August.