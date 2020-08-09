COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Coronavirus

In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open Monday in the Ruth Eckerd Hall parking lot in Clearwater.

The site, located at 1111 McMullen Booth Rd, will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The site is opening in partnership with the Pinellas County Government, Department of Health Pinellas, BayCare City of Clearwater, Clearwater Police Department and
the Ruth Eckerd Hall.

