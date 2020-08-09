COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open Monday in the Ruth Eckerd Hall parking lot in Clearwater.
The site, located at 1111 McMullen Booth Rd, will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The site is opening in partnership with the Pinellas County Government, Department of Health Pinellas, BayCare City of Clearwater, Clearwater Police Department and
the Ruth Eckerd Hall.
