COVID-19 drive-through testing to be launched by BayCare

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System announced it is launching drive-through testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, BayCare patients who have been instructed by their doctor to be tested for the virus will be able to be testing without leaving their cars.

BayCare is transforming seven BayCare Urgent Care locations across West Central Florida into drive-through testing centers.

BayCare warns the service will be limited to only those BayCare patients who meet CDC testing guidelines.

The service will be operated seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing locations are as followed:

BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon) 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey) 4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside) 3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761

BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa) 3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa) 17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647

BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale) 2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City) 36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844



BayCare is additionally closing several BayCare Laboratory Patient Service Centers to create the resources to staff the testing sites.

Patients can go online to check which BayCare Urgent Care centers and laboratories remain open.

