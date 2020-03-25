COVID-19 drive-through testing site to open in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health Manatee County will open a drive-through COVID-19 collection site for patients with a prescription at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

The site will be open from Thursday through Sunday.

Patients at the collection site must have a prescription to be tested for COVID-19 and have made an appointment in advance with the Manatee Health Department. The screening is free.

To make an appointment, call 941-748-0747.

In addition to the appointment, patients will need proof of Manatee County residency and a photo ID that matches the name on the prescription.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 1,977 cases and 23 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties working on implementing orders

Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

Those missing the documentation will be told to leave and must call again to re-book.

A total of 200 tests can be administered at the convention center site, 50 a day.

Officials confirmed Thursday is completely booked and that other appointments are going quickly.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 40 spots remain open on Friday, 43 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

There is a four day turnaround on the test.

Anyone in Manatee County who believes they may have COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at 941-242-6649 before calling 911 or visiting a hospital emergency room.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: