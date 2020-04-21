COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Living rooms have turned into classrooms and daycares so a local development center is making sure parents are equipped with creative lesson plans for their kids.

Moffitt’s Childcare Development Center partnered with Bright Horizons to create ‘World At Home‘ in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“World at Home takes our curriculum that we use in our centers around the world and converts it to at-home activities,” said MCDC’s Director, Randy Dumez.

All of the activities include supplies parents may have in or around the house. The activities also cater to children as young as six-weeks-old and as old as school-aged children. Some of the activities include turning water bottles into bowling pins, turning ice into paint, using cups and a flashlight as a way to learn colors, or even using shaving cream as a way to learn math.

“Even doing activities as simple as Legos the children are learning as you do that,” Dumez said. “You can talk about height, more or less, or different colors as you’re doing it. Even by taking things your children are doing everyday you can continue to stimulate them and continue their educational growth.”

Dumez says with the pandemic, it’s critical to continue stimulating children’s minds and contributing to their educational growth.

“No matter what activities you are doing keeping them stimulated and engaged is essential to their development,” he said. “Even just doing one activity a day, you are going to continue helping them develop.”

Keeping children on a schedule also helps.

“Structure is one of the most important parts of what we do each day,” Dumez said. “If your childcare center or pre-school is closed, I would reach out to somewhere there and find out what schedule they follow each day so you can mimic that because when you do go back to work you want your child to transition back to care as easy as possible.”

However, in that schedule, be sure to include breaks.

“I think breaks should happen naturally,” Dumez said. “As you are interacting with your child you are going to know when they are done doing an activity. It’s all about learning through play. They don’t even know they are learning to do things, they think they are just playing, but you are constantly teaching them.”

As far as teenagers, Dumez recommends finding a nice balance between having screen time and doing other activities. he recommends making sure they get outside or coming up with challenges or projects for them to complete.

For more information on World at Home, click here.

