COVID-19 claims life of beloved school resource officer, deputy

by: Andrew Willis

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A beloved school resource officer in Montgomery County, North Carolina died Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19.

Neighboring law enforcement offices posted tributes to Bud Phouang, a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and a school resource officer at West Middle School.

Phouang found out he had tested positive for the new coronavirus Sunday, according to the Montgomery Herald. He died just a couple days later.

The Harald said students will remember Phouang as “the fun loving, kind-hearted man that was often sporting super hero attire.”

In August 2019, Phouang attended a national DARE school at the South Carolina Justice Academy and graduated as a class leader and the “Top Cop.”

Rest in peace, Bud.

