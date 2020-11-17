COVID-19 cases on the rise in Hillsborough county schools

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District reports an increase in the number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

The district says the increase in cases mirrors the increase in the community. Despite the increase, Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis says a recent survey of parents shows more students will be coming back to class for the second semester.

“We know from the start of the school year that our parents wanted choice, whether it’s e-learning, virtual, or come back to brick and mortar,” said Davis.

The superintendent expects about 5,000 more students will return to class next semester.

Carol Wood has a grandchild at Egypt Lake Elementary and says she’s concerned about the virus, but says in-person learning is better for their family.

“It’s the uncertainty is what the biggest thing is, yes we are concerned about the virus. We definitely want to make sure we do everything we can” said Wood.

The head of the Classroom Teachers Association in Hillsborough County is also concerned about the increase in coronavirus cases.

“It’s a real concern for all of our communities and our students and our teachers especially going into next semester,” said Rob Kriete with the CTA.

Kriete says four newly elected school board members could change the way Hillsborough County handles the second semester.

“Our new school board was brought in today and so we will get into executive session and start talking to them about what their thoughts are but yea, There is real concern in the district and really across the state as our numbers are really rising,” said Kriete.