COVID-19 cases among Florida children are up, according to Department of Health

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s new weekly COVID-19 report is out, and kids are the only age group where cases are still increasing.

According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, there has been an increase of more than 20,000+ COVID cases per day, many of which are children.

USF Epidemiologist Doctor Jason Salemi analyzed the age group data. He said every age group 20 and older saw a decline in weekly cases of coronavirus, except for children.

According to the data, coronavirus cases in kids 12-years-old and younger went up 30% more than the week before. Meanwhile, cases among 12-year-old to 19-year-olds were up 26%.

The same is true of hospitalizations with COVID-19. According to data, adult hospitalizations went slightly down while COVID-19 hospitalizations for children went up.