Couple died of coronavirus 6 minutes apart, son says

(WTHR/NBC) – The coronavirus pandemic has been relentless, especially for an Indiana sports agent who lost both of his parents to the disease.

“They were inseparable. They were married for 51-plus years. I don’t know how they would’ve lived without each other, to be honest,” said Buddy Baker. “It happened so fast. A couple of weeks ago, both of my parents were healthy.”

Buddy’s father, Stuart was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on March 19.

“We thought he would be home in 48 hours, instead 48 hours later he was sent to ICU,” Baker recalled.

The following week, Baker took his mother, Adrian to get tested.

“An hour into us dropping her off there, I got a call from the er doctor saying they didn’t think she was gonna make it. They both deteriorated day by day until sunday until we had them put into same room when they said there was no chance either one was gonna make it.”

On March 29, the couple died side-by-side, only six minutes a part.

Stuart was 74, and Adrian was 72.

“They were people everybody looked up to. They made all the right choices,” Baker said.

Sadly, the family cannot hold a traditional funeral.

Baker posted a video to Twitter in hopes that his message will help others understand the severity of this pandemic.

“This is what we’re living. You don’t want to live this pain and you don’t want others to live this pain. While it’s not the fun choice, it’s the right choice and it’s the safe choice to stay home and do the things we can to potentially limit and eventually eliminate the consequences of this virus,” Baker said.

