Couple died of coronavirus 6 minutes apart, son says

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(WTHR/NBC) – The coronavirus pandemic has been relentless, especially for an Indiana sports agent who lost both of his parents to the disease.

“They were inseparable. They were married for 51-plus years. I don’t know how they would’ve lived without each other, to be honest,” said Buddy Baker. “It happened so fast. A couple of weeks ago, both of my parents were healthy.”

Buddy’s father, Stuart was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on March 19.

“We thought he would be home in 48 hours, instead 48 hours later he was sent to ICU,” Baker recalled.

The following week, Baker took his mother, Adrian to get tested.

“An hour into us dropping her off there, I got a call from the er doctor saying they didn’t think she was gonna make it. They both deteriorated day by day until sunday until we had them put into same room when they said there was no chance either one was gonna make it.”

On March 29, the couple died side-by-side, only six minutes a part.

Stuart was 74, and Adrian was 72.

“They were people everybody looked up to. They made all the right choices,” Baker said.

Sadly, the family cannot hold a traditional funeral.

Baker posted a video to Twitter in hopes that his message will help others understand the severity of this pandemic.

“This is what we’re living. You don’t want to live this pain and you don’t want others to live this pain. While it’s not the fun choice, it’s the right choice and it’s the safe choice to stay home and do the things we can to potentially limit and eventually eliminate the consequences of this virus,” Baker said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect"

Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots"

Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"

Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss