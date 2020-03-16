Couple celebrates 67th anniversary through window amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – An elderly couple in Connecticut separated by coronavirus measures still found a way to celebrate their anniversary.

Bob Shellard’s wife Nancy is at a nursing home in Vernon, Connecticut where no visitors are allowed due to coronavirus concerns.

Bob will have to wait a full 30 days for the visitor ban to be lifted, but he’s making the most of the situation.

On the married couple’s 67-year anniversary, Bob showed up at the nursing home with a sign that says “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy anniversary” holding it up outside the window so his wife could see.

Bob says he feels bad that his wife can’t celebrate with him… But at least the sweet gesture made Nancy smile.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS