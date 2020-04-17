Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Couple can’t see babies in NICU due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CNN Newsource

(CNN) – “My fear is that they have forgotten us.”

It has been just about five weeks since Kendra Berry-Stankovich and her husband Michael have seen their twin baby girls in person.

“It happened so fast,” Kendra said. “The first restrictions came within the first three weeks of their life.”

Danica and Quinnlyn were born on Feb. 20 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in Pennsylvania. They were early at 31 weeks.

The twins were transferred to a separate hospital before later being returned to Einstein Montgomery, closer to the family’s home. But the every day NICU visits lasted just a week and a half because COVID-19 had just gripped the region.

“They called us and said we couldn’t come back, the hospital has been on full lockdown,” Kendra said.

That call came on March 13. Kendra and Michael have not been given access to their girls since.

“The nurses have been wonderful,” she said. “They Facetime with us when they can. They send us pictures.”

The crucial skin to skin contact has not been able to happen though.

“I said, ‘I still want to nurse, can I still come in’ and they said, ‘No, you are going to have to pump from home and bring it in and drop it off.'”

Its a reality that Kendra and Michael couldn’t have foreseen but that they want other expectant parents to be prepared for something like this just in case.

“I feel bad for our older kids too because they haven’t been able to see the girls yet,” Michael said.

These parents encourage others to advocate for themselves and for their babies to help get them home as soon as possible.

“They’ll be 2 months on Monday,” he said.

Kendra and Michael have not been given an exact date of when their babies will be able to come home but they are hopeful it is now days away instead of weeks.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases"

Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center"

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss