Country Time sending $100 stimulus checks to kids with lemonade stands

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country Time is bailing out children who can’t run their own lemonade stands this year due to strict social distancing rules and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lemonade and soft-drink company is mailing out $100 “bailout checks” to kids as part of its “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund.”  It’s a nod to the Payment Protection Plan, a federal loan program that helps keep small businesses afloat.

“Due to social distancing guidelines, lemonade stands aren’t what they used to be, and we want to help kids foster their entrepreneurial spirit by offering a small relief to those who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer,” Andrew Deckert, a brand manager at Country Time, said in a statement.

Children under the age of 14 can apply. All they must do is submit a maximum 255-character essay in English at countrytimebailout.com.

Winners will get a $100 Visa prepaid card. The deadline is August 12.

For more information, visit countrytimebailout.com.

