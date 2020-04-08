Country artist John Prine dead at 73 after battle with COVID-19

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country artist John Prine died after a battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday night, his family confirms.

Prine, a country folk-singer and songwriter for nearly five decades, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 26. He had since been placed in ICU and put on a ventilator and reportedly had pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Prine, a two-time Grammy-winner, is perhaps best known for songs such as Sam Stone, Hello in There, Angel From Montgomery, Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore, The Late John Garfield Blues, Bear Creek Blues, Sweet Revenge, and Spanish Pipedream.

Prine’s voice was rough around the edges, particularly after throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.

Prine was 73-years-old.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

