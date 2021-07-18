Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Stacker) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In Florida, 47.3% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
50. Jackson County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (13,781 fully vaccinated)
— 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (6,021 fully vaccinated)
— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (158 total deaths)
— 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,136 (6,561 total cases)
— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
49. Madison County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (5,659 fully vaccinated)
— 35.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (2,652 fully vaccinated)
— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (45 total deaths)
— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,507 (2,128 total cases)
— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
48. Wakulla County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (10,440 fully vaccinated)
— 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (4,285 fully vaccinated)
— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (56 total deaths)
— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,732 (3,621 total cases)
— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
47. Levy County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (12,917 fully vaccinated)
— 34.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (6,738 fully vaccinated)
— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (56 total deaths)
— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,833 (3,666 total cases)
— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
46. Hendry County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (13,139 fully vaccinated)
— 33.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (4,296 fully vaccinated)
— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (87 total deaths)
— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,884 (4,994 total cases)
— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
45. Clay County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (69,651 fully vaccinated)
— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (24,094 fully vaccinated)
— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (352 total deaths)
— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,252 (20,285 total cases)
— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
44. DeSoto County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (12,094 fully vaccinated)
— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (5,560 fully vaccinated)
— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (97 total deaths)
— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,813 (4,489 total cases)
— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
43. Okeechobee County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (13,643 fully vaccinated)
— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (6,792 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (89 total deaths)
— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,304 (4,345 total cases)
— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
42. Walton County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (24,216 fully vaccinated)
— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (10,364 fully vaccinated)
— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (89 total deaths)
— 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,930 (8,096 total cases)
— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
41. Bay County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (58,352 fully vaccinated)
— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (22,199 fully vaccinated)
— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (394 total deaths)
— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,112 (21,161 total cases)
— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
40. Santa Rosa County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (62,058 fully vaccinated)
— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (23,053 fully vaccinated)
— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (291 total deaths)
— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,334 (19,047 total cases)
— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
39. Gulf County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (4,649 fully vaccinated)
— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (2,534 fully vaccinated)
— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (45 total deaths)
— 85.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,994 (2,045 total cases)
— 34.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
38. Franklin County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (4,174 fully vaccinated)
— 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (2,247 fully vaccinated)
— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (20 total deaths)
— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,365 (1,378 total cases)
— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
37. Escambia County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (116,808 fully vaccinated)
— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (41,679 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (706 total deaths)
— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,673 (37,157 total cases)
— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
36. Highlands County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (39,335 fully vaccinated)
— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (23,960 fully vaccinated)
— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (366 total deaths)
— 93.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,458 (8,984 total cases)
— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
35. Polk County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (276,351 fully vaccinated)
— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (107,642 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (1,387 total deaths)
— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,161 (73,643 total cases)
— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
34. Okaloosa County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (81,661 fully vaccinated)
— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.2% (28,265 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (367 total deaths)
— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,193 (21,481 total cases)
— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
33. Hernando County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (75,975 fully vaccinated)
— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (38,482 fully vaccinated)
— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (482 total deaths)
— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,865 (15,251 total cases)
— 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
32. Gadsden County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (18,438 fully vaccinated)
— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (6,804 fully vaccinated)
— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (99 total deaths)
— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,928 (5,903 total cases)
— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
31. Duval County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (388,856 fully vaccinated)
— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (111,596 fully vaccinated)
— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (1,483 total deaths)
— 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,151 (106,798 total cases)
— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
30. St. Lucie County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (134,769 fully vaccinated)
— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (58,586 fully vaccinated)
— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (657 total deaths)
— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,728 (28,653 total cases)
— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
29. Marion County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (151,452 fully vaccinated)
— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (78,602 fully vaccinated)
— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (996 total deaths)
— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,947 (32,709 total cases)
— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
28. Nassau County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (36,665 fully vaccinated)
— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (16,798 fully vaccinated)
— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (127 total deaths)
— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,437 (9,250 total cases)
— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
27. Leon County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (122,620 fully vaccinated)
— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (34,294 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (332 total deaths)
— 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,466 (33,663 total cases)
— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
26. Pasco County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (232,264 fully vaccinated)
— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (93,905 fully vaccinated)
— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (802 total deaths)
— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,977 (44,186 total cases)
— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
25. Hillsborough County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (622,428 fully vaccinated)
— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (154,937 fully vaccinated)
— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (1,832 total deaths)
— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,102 (148,702 total cases)
— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
24. Volusia County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (241,493 fully vaccinated)
— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (108,787 fully vaccinated)
— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (846 total deaths)
— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,486 (46,953 total cases)
— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
23. Citrus County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (65,730 fully vaccinated)
— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (40,702 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (463 total deaths)
— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,837 (11,729 total cases)
— 29.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
22. Seminole County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (212,969 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (56,043 fully vaccinated)
— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (516 total deaths)
— 38.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,895 (37,250 total cases)
— 29.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
21. Manatee County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (182,205 fully vaccinated)
— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (85,946 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (689 total deaths)
— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,127 (40,836 total cases)
— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
20. Jefferson County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (6,473 fully vaccinated)
— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 97.9% (3,436 fully vaccinated)
— 23.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (28 total deaths)
— 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,824 (1,542 total cases)
— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
19. Lee County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (353,197 fully vaccinated)
— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (179,271 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (1,009 total deaths)
— 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,847 (75,880 total cases)
— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
18. Brevard County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (279,791 fully vaccinated)
— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (112,932 fully vaccinated)
— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (914 total deaths)
— 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,500 (45,144 total cases)
— 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
17. Flagler County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (55,133 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (28,554 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (114 total deaths)
— 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,770 (7,791 total cases)
— 39.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
16. Osceola County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (180,636 fully vaccinated)
— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (43,142 fully vaccinated)
— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (529 total deaths)
— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,825 (48,189 total cases)
— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
15. Orange County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (674,679 fully vaccinated)
— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (140,782 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (1,310 total deaths)
— 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,678 (148,792 total cases)
— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
14. Palm Beach County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (733,354 fully vaccinated)
— 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (285,564 fully vaccinated)
— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (2,883 total deaths)
— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,231 (153,129 total cases)
— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
13. Martin County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (79,060 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (41,385 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (335 total deaths)
— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,235 (13,259 total cases)
— 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
12. Lake County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (180,649 fully vaccinated)
— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.3% (87,732 fully vaccinated)
— 11.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (663 total deaths)
— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,814 (32,359 total cases)
— 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
11. Pinellas County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (481,315 fully vaccinated)
— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (189,158 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,671 total deaths)
— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,568 (83,540 total cases)
— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
10. Broward County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (970,289 fully vaccinated)
— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (262,691 fully vaccinated)
— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (3,079 total deaths)
— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,927 (252,436 total cases)
— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
9. Indian River County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (80,253 fully vaccinated)
— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (44,400 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (306 total deaths)
— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,286 (13,251 total cases)
— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
8. Alachua County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (135,425 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.3% (35,072 fully vaccinated)
— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (285 total deaths)
— 40.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,651 (25,964 total cases)
— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
7. Charlotte County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (97,767 fully vaccinated)
— 9.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (60,344 fully vaccinated)
— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (437 total deaths)
— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,301 (13,792 total cases)
— 34.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
6. St. Johns County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (137,537 fully vaccinated)
— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.7% (49,572 fully vaccinated)
— 14.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (221 total deaths)
— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,292 (24,592 total cases)
— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
5. Collier County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (205,996 fully vaccinated)
— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (108,387 fully vaccinated)
— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (551 total deaths)
— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,974 (38,392 total cases)
— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
4. Sarasota County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (239,086 fully vaccinated)
— 16.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (131,956 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (844 total deaths)
— 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,945 (34,461 total cases)
— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
3. Monroe County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (42,899 fully vaccinated)
— 22.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.9% (16,201 fully vaccinated)
— 16.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (52 total deaths)
— 60.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,871 (7,327 total cases)
— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
2. Miami-Dade County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (1,587,563 fully vaccinated)
— 23.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (371,684 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (6,472 total deaths)
— 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,983 (515,765 total cases)
— 70.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
1. Sumter County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (89,471 fully vaccinated)
— 42.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.1% (67,898 fully vaccinated)
— 11.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (284 total deaths)
— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,370 (9,759 total cases)
— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida