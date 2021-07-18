Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

A man receives the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In Afghanistan, where a surge threatens to overwhelm a war-battered health system, 700,000 doses donated by China arrived over the weekend, and within hours, “people were fighting with each other to get to the front of the line,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Ghulam Dastigir Nazari. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

TAMPA, Fla. (Stacker) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In Florida, 47.3% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

50. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (13,781 fully vaccinated)

— 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (6,021 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (158 total deaths)

— 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,136 (6,561 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

49. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (5,659 fully vaccinated)

— 35.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (2,652 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (45 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,507 (2,128 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

48. Wakulla County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (10,440 fully vaccinated)

— 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (4,285 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (56 total deaths)

— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,732 (3,621 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

47. Levy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (12,917 fully vaccinated)

— 34.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (6,738 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (56 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,833 (3,666 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

46. Hendry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (13,139 fully vaccinated)

— 33.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (4,296 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (87 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,884 (4,994 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

45. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (69,651 fully vaccinated)

— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (24,094 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (352 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,252 (20,285 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

44. DeSoto County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (12,094 fully vaccinated)

— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (5,560 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (97 total deaths)

— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,813 (4,489 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

43. Okeechobee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (13,643 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (6,792 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (89 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,304 (4,345 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

42. Walton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (24,216 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (10,364 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (89 total deaths)

— 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,930 (8,096 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

41. Bay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (58,352 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (22,199 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (394 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,112 (21,161 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

40. Santa Rosa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (62,058 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (23,053 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (291 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,334 (19,047 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

39. Gulf County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (4,649 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (2,534 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (45 total deaths)

— 85.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,994 (2,045 total cases)

— 34.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

38. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (4,174 fully vaccinated)

— 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (2,247 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (20 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,365 (1,378 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

37. Escambia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (116,808 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (41,679 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (706 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,673 (37,157 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

36. Highlands County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (39,335 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (23,960 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (366 total deaths)

— 93.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,458 (8,984 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

35. Polk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (276,351 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (107,642 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (1,387 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,161 (73,643 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

34. Okaloosa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (81,661 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.2% (28,265 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (367 total deaths)

— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,193 (21,481 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

33. Hernando County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (75,975 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (38,482 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (482 total deaths)

— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,865 (15,251 total cases)

— 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

32. Gadsden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (18,438 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (6,804 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (99 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,928 (5,903 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

31. Duval County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (388,856 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (111,596 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (1,483 total deaths)

— 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,151 (106,798 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

30. St. Lucie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (134,769 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (58,586 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (657 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,728 (28,653 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

29. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (151,452 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (78,602 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (996 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,947 (32,709 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

28. Nassau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (36,665 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (16,798 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (127 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,437 (9,250 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

27. Leon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (122,620 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (34,294 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (332 total deaths)

— 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,466 (33,663 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

26. Pasco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (232,264 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (93,905 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (802 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,977 (44,186 total cases)

— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

25. Hillsborough County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (622,428 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (154,937 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (1,832 total deaths)

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,102 (148,702 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

24. Volusia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (241,493 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (108,787 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (846 total deaths)

— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,486 (46,953 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

23. Citrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (65,730 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (40,702 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (463 total deaths)

— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,837 (11,729 total cases)

— 29.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

22. Seminole County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (212,969 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (56,043 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (516 total deaths)

— 38.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,895 (37,250 total cases)

— 29.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

21. Manatee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (182,205 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (85,946 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (689 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,127 (40,836 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

20. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (6,473 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 97.9% (3,436 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (28 total deaths)

— 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,824 (1,542 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

19. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (353,197 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (179,271 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (1,009 total deaths)

— 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,847 (75,880 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

18. Brevard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (279,791 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (112,932 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (914 total deaths)

— 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,500 (45,144 total cases)

— 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

17. Flagler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (55,133 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (28,554 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (114 total deaths)

— 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,770 (7,791 total cases)

— 39.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

16. Osceola County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (180,636 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (43,142 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (529 total deaths)

— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,825 (48,189 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

15. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (674,679 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (140,782 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (1,310 total deaths)

— 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,678 (148,792 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

14. Palm Beach County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (733,354 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (285,564 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (2,883 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,231 (153,129 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

13. Martin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (79,060 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (41,385 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (335 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,235 (13,259 total cases)

— 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

12. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (180,649 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.3% (87,732 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (663 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,814 (32,359 total cases)

— 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

11. Pinellas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (481,315 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (189,158 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,671 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,568 (83,540 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

10. Broward County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (970,289 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (262,691 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (3,079 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,927 (252,436 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

9. Indian River County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (80,253 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (44,400 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (306 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,286 (13,251 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

8. Alachua County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (135,425 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.3% (35,072 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (285 total deaths)

— 40.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,651 (25,964 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

7. Charlotte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (97,767 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (60,344 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (437 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,301 (13,792 total cases)

— 34.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

6. St. Johns County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (137,537 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.7% (49,572 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (221 total deaths)

— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,292 (24,592 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

5. Collier County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (205,996 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (108,387 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (551 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,974 (38,392 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

4. Sarasota County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (239,086 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (131,956 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (844 total deaths)

— 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,945 (34,461 total cases)

— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

3. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (42,899 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.9% (16,201 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (52 total deaths)

— 60.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,871 (7,327 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

2. Miami-Dade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (1,587,563 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (371,684 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (6,472 total deaths)

— 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,983 (515,765 total cases)

— 70.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

1. Sumter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (89,471 fully vaccinated)

— 42.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.1% (67,898 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (284 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,370 (9,759 total cases)

— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida