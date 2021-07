Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Florida

TAMPA (STACKER) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

50. Brevard County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (914 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #2,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,384 (44,447 total cases)

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (495 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

49. Volusia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (846 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #2,029 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,356 (46,235 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (400 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

48. Duval County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (1,483 total deaths)

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #2,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,928 (104,659 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (1,403 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

47. Broward County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (3,079 total deaths)

— 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,963 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,818 (250,300 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (1,470 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

46. Santa Rosa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (291 total deaths)

— 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,962 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,274 (18,936 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (110 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

45. Clay County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (352 total deaths)

— 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,921 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,079 (19,906 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (223 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

44. Franklin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (20 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,868 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,340 (1,375 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

43. Wakulla County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (56 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,649 (3,593 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (20 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

42. Hardee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (45 total deaths)

— 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,853 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,652 (3,408 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (42 new cases, +180% change from previous week)

41. Pinellas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,671 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,804 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,510 (82,969 total cases)

— 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (393 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

40. Manatee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (689 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,065 (40,588 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (134 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

39. Hamilton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (25 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,478 (1,656 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

38. Okaloosa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (367 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,765 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,116 (21,318 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (123 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

37. Lake County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (663 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,678 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,696 (31,924 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (265 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

36. Polk County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (1,387 total deaths)

— 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,065 (72,946 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (494 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

35. Indian River County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (306 total deaths)

— 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,563 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,209 (13,128 total cases)

— 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (95 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

34. Liberty County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (16 total deaths)

— 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,546 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,107 (1,095 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (8 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

33. Palm Beach County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (2,883 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,542 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,138 (151,746 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (889 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

32. Sarasota County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (844 total deaths)

— 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,520 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,892 (34,230 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (139 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

31. Jefferson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (28 total deaths)

— 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,483 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,754 (1,532 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

30. St. Lucie County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (657 total deaths)

— 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,450 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,639 (28,361 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (215 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

29. Washington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (52 total deaths)

— 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,399 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,866 (2,768 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

28. Bradford County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (58 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,378 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,060 (3,119 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (43 new cases, +231% change from previous week)

27. Hendry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (87 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,366 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,810 (4,963 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (26 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

26. Martin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (335 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,104 (13,047 total cases)

— 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (84 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

25. Okeechobee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (89 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,231 (4,314 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (16 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

24. Baker County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (62 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,306 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,605 (3,682 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (56 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

23. Sumter County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (284 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,281 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,307 (9,676 total cases)

— 33.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (50 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

22. Putnam County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (160 total deaths)

— 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,269 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,256 (6,898 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (54 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

21. Gadsden County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (99 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,250 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,821 (5,854 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (21 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

20. Escambia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (706 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,201 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,607 (36,948 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (105 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

19. Taylor County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (48 total deaths)

— 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,181 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,838 (2,769 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

18. Bay County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (394 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,157 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,962 (20,899 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (104 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

17. Charlotte County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (437 total deaths)

— 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,251 (13,697 total cases)

— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (53 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

16. Columbia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (170 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,715 (8,398 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (37 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

15. Gilchrist County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (44 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,912 (1,656 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

14. Miami-Dade County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (6,472 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #1,018 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,822 (511,394 total cases)

— 72.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (2,930 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

13. Madison County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (45 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #965 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,431 (2,114 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

12. Hernando County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (482 total deaths)

— 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,777 (15,081 total cases)

— 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (112 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

11. Holmes County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (49 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,791 (2,313 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

10. DeSoto County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (97 total deaths)

— 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #876 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,776 (4,475 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Canva

9. Marion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (996 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #733 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,879 (32,460 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (165 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

8. Citrus County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (463 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,784 (11,649 total cases)

— 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (68 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

7. Lafayette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (26 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #474 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,366 (1,631 total cases)

— 76.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

6. Suwannee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (140 total deaths)

— 78.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,288 (5,458 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (6 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

5. Calhoun County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (45 total deaths)

— 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #426 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,244 (1,727 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

4. Gulf County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (45 total deaths)

— 86.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #378 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,810 (2,020 total cases)

— 35.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (19 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

3. Jackson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (158 total deaths)

— 92.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #336 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,030 (6,512 total cases)

— 28.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (46 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

2. Highlands County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (366 total deaths)

— 94.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida — #324 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,395 (8,917 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (43 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

1. Union County