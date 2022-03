(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 2 reached 954,163 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 1, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Bay County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (156 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,481 (46,264 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (778 total deaths)

— 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#49. Indian River County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (146 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,108 (32,158 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (627 total deaths)

— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#48. Columbia County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (65 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,473 (21,128 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (352 total deaths)

— 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#47. Seminole County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (436 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,789 (102,807 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (1,032 total deaths)

— 33.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#46. Flagler County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (109 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,263 (22,168 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (320 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#45. Collier County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (366 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,830 (84,025 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (962 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#44. Gulf County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (13 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,322 (4,272 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (70 total deaths)

— 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#43. Putnam County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (72 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,434 (17,463 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (409 total deaths)

— 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#42. Madison County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (18 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,477 (5,821 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (84 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#41. Baker County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (29 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,565 (8,636 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (135 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#40. Duval County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (977 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,331 (252,188 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (3,208 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#39. Taylor County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (22 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,352 (6,978 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (99 total deaths)

— 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#38. Monroe County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (79 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,585 (18,249 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (114 total deaths)

— 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#37. Volusia County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (593 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,003 (116,204 total cases)

— 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (1,843 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#36. Levy County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (45 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,497 (10,167 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (132 total deaths)

— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#35. Brevard County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (656 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,061 (132,792 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (1,988 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#34. Santa Rosa County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (203 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,241 (48,365 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (584 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#33. Jackson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (51 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,749 (14,736 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (258 total deaths)

— 70.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#32. Leon County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (327 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,044 (85,268 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (606 total deaths)

— 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#31. Clay County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (245 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,323 (53,328 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (792 total deaths)

— 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#30. Holmes County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (22 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,522 (5,399 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (83 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#29. Marion County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (416 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,660 (82,841 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 550 (2,012 total deaths)

— 68.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#28. Manatee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (460 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,614 (95,225 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (1,360 total deaths)

— 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#27. Gadsden County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (52 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,319 (13,387 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (185 total deaths)

— 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#26. Miami-Dade County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (3,209 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 43,310 (1,176,706 total cases)

— 60.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (10,423 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#25. Citrus County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (178 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,590 (29,318 total cases)

— 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 623 (933 total deaths)

— 90.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#24. Pasco County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (658 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,867 (121,129 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (1,793 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#23. Suwannee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (55 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,063 (12,909 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 646 (287 total deaths)

— 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#22. Hernando County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (242 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,494 (41,682 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (1,027 total deaths)

— 62.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#21. Hardee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (35 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,975 (8,613 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (121 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#20. Polk County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (978 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,438 (198,867 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (2,822 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#19. Pinellas County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (1,322 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,352 (208,177 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (3,153 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#18. Lee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (1,060 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,566 (189,298 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (2,049 total deaths)

— 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#17. St. Lucie County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (456 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,323 (73,285 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (1,153 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#16. Wakulla County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (47 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,307 (9,888 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (118 total deaths)

— 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#15. Orange County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (1,969 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,837 (373,962 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (2,621 total deaths)

— 42.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#14. DeSoto County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (56 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,426 (9,282 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (146 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#13. Osceola County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (561 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,076 (113,011 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (1,083 total deaths)

— 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#12. Sumter County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (199 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,201 (21,454 total cases)

— 40.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (520 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#11. Union County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (23 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,181 (4,294 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 735 (112 total deaths)

— 124.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#10. Sarasota County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (662 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,725 (89,894 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (1,503 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#9. Lake County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (563 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,001 (84,442 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (1,431 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#8. Lafayette County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (13 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,759 (2,759 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 653 (55 total deaths)

— 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#7. Charlotte County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (301 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,692 (35,311 total cases)

— 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (741 total deaths)

— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#6. Alachua County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (442 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,048 (67,390 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (594 total deaths)

— 32.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#5. Liberty County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (14 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,866 (2,495 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (27 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#4. Gilchrist County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (34 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,093 (4,477 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (80 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#3. Highlands County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (199 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,492 (23,891 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 605 (643 total deaths)

— 85.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#2. Jefferson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (27 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,622 (3,935 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (44 total deaths)

— 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#1. Hillsborough County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (2,976 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,292 (372,296 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (3,478 total deaths)

— 27.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida